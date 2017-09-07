‘I Miss Him’, Arjun Rampal walks down the memory lane – Watch Video

From giving a string of flops to winning a National Award, Arjun Rampal has indeed come a long way in Bollywood. On his way, he made a lot of friends and also lost a few closed ones but his family has always stood by him like a rock. He considers his wife Mehr Jesia to be one of his biggest critics and his daughters Myra and Mahikaa his biggest strengths. This is one family which has stood the test of times.

Arjun is quite a private person and his fans don’t usually get to see him bearing his heart out in interviews. He is known to be a no-nonsense person who likes to speak his mind but it’s not too often when we get to see him talk about his loved ones. And that’s why BollywoodLife thought of taking help of some pictures to make him walk down memory lane. We showed Arjun a few throwback pictures with his wife, daughters, his own Daddy and his once friend Shah Rukh Khan and it was heart warming to see the actor getting all nostalgic.

Arjun’s reaction on being shown his and SRK’s picture was just priceless, to say the least. The actors shared a great bond at one point of time but they were reported to have had a fallout because of some personal and professional reasons. But, clearly Arjun doesn’t hold any grudges against his senior. There were also rumours of Arjun and Mehr’s marriage going through a rough phase but they continue to negate them with their regular outings. When we showed him a picture of him and Mehr, the expression on his face just said it all. Watch the video and you will know what are we trying to say. ALSO READ: When Arjun Rampal left his daughters Myra and Mahikaa annoyed with his Daddy and Ra.One looks – Watch Exclusive Interview

Arjun is currently awaiting the release of his latest film Daddy, in which he will essay the role of gangster-turned- politician Arun Gawli. “This was not an easy film to make. It was a film that required a lot of realism and that’s why we got Ashim (Ahluwalia) on board. It required a lot of authenticity to it. We were very clear that we wanted to make a film which is not a propaganda film. This is the first time when someone has done a film which is a true biopic, which is based on a living person (Arun Gawli), who comes from the world of crime and has gone into a political profession. We wanted to get all that right,” Arjun told BollywoodLife.