Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and Narcos featuring Pablo Escobar have more similarities than we know – here’s why

Arjun Rampal‘s dark, edgy drama, Daddy finally hit theatres on September 8. This film marked the first collaboration of the intriguing duo -Arjun Rampal and Asim Ahuwalia. The movie is based on the life and journey of the underworld don – Arjun Gawli who got involved in the dreaded world of crime and became one of the most feared gangsters. Interestingly, Arjun Gawli himself gave a go ahead to the film. While the film lacks the commercial appeal, say, reviewers, Arjun Rampal’s powerful performance as Arjun Gawli and the director’s sharp sense of direction have been applauded. Among these highlights, another aspect has stood out that- International media is of the view, Arjun Rampal’s Daddy is the desi version of Narcos based on yet another real life character – Pablo Escobar. Both stories boast of a dark, violent theme that somehow seem to have a common thread. As Biz Asia Alive puts it, India has got its own Narcos in Daddy. What’s more, even their characters – Arjun Gawli and Pablo are similar in more ways than one. Also Read: Daddy movie review: Arjun Rampal puts in a solid performance but it is the recreation of Mumbai’s bygone era that is applause-worthy

Let’s show you how:

Protector of his people: For Arjun Gawli, it was always about protecting his ‘chawl’ people. He always helped them in their times of need. It’s no wonder, he is backed by a legion of supporters who will do anything for him. Same is the case with Pablo Escobar. His people most needed money and he gave them plenty of that. That’s why when it came to helping him when he was in danger, people willingly volunteered.

Loyal Husband: While life was tangled in crime, murder and things other, Arjun Gawli ‘s loyalty towards his wife didn’t change. He was ruthless in his approach and fearless in his actions but his wife remained his priority. That’s exactly the case with Pablo Escobar who showed unflinching loyalty towards his wife, Tata Escobar and their children. Sure, he had a mistress But Pablo was very sure that he would never leave Tata for anybody else or abandon her. Till the end, he made sure his wife and kids were put away in some place safe.

God- fearing; Arjun Gawli was shown to be a god fearing person who was a staunch believer of the Lord Shiva. His actions were always coupled with unshakable faith in the Almighty. Similarly, Pablo Escobar placed his faith in the Church through all the mayhem, tragedy, shocks that struck his life.

Leader: Arjun Gawli and Pablo – Both were born to rule. They were never meant to play second fiddle. These two personalities were meant to lead the way for the others to follow. It was never the other way round for either. Playing the alpha came naturally to them.

Cop: Like In Narcos, Half of Havier Pena and Connie Murphy’s life was spent in tracking down Pablo Escobar. Even In Arjun Gawli’s life, there was Inspector Vijaykar who was tracking down his Gawli’s life like as if he was living it.

What do you think of Daddy being India’s Narcos? Agree? Do tell us in the comment box below.