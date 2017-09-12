Arjun Rampal’s Daddy gets a BOOST in Maharashtra, adds 35 extra screens – Read details

Arjun Rampal‘s Daddy hit the screens last Friday (September 8) and though it might not have started off on a fantastic note at the box office, the film received a major boost today. According to reports, after witnessing positive trends in certain regions of Maharashtra, 35 extra screens have been added to the existing screen space. We all know how important Arun Gawli aka Daddy is for several Mumbaikars and Maharashtrian’s heart, especially in the central areas of Bombay. So, to spread his story, and to give the film a push, the screen space has been increased and we are sure, this will help Daddy perform well at the ticket windows.

Till now, Daddy has raked in around Rs 6 crore at the domestic box office. And though this isn’t a huge amount, it is decent considering the buzz surrounding the film and the screen space it got. Several people have praised Arjun Rampal’s act, however, the film hasn’t impressed the masses. The critics, as well as moviegoers, have given the film mixed reviews. Our reviewer, Urmimala Banerjee, also wrote in her review, “Daddy is complete cinema engaging various aspects of film-making with finesse. However, the story might not resonate with the masses due to the low emotional quotient. Watch it for the good performances and stunning look into Mumbai’s bygone eras. And it will be more enjoyable if you read up a bit on Arun Gawli and head to the theatres.” (ALSO READ – Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and Narcos featuring Pablo Escobar have more similarities than we know – here’s why)

