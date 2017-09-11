Arjun Reddy box office collection overseas: Vijay Devarakonda’s drama finds love in USA, collects Rs 10.75 crores

Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda’s latest coming of age romantic drama, is winning over both the masses and the critics. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been getting rave reviews, including getting appreciated by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. At the box office also, the movie is working its magic with the crowds.

Arjun Reddy has already grossed more than Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office, and it is also impressing at the international box office too. As per popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is rocking at the US box office even in its 3rd week, collecting $1,681,996 which amounts to Rs 10.75 crore. The collections are based on the figured provided by Rentrak. So Arjun Reddy is definitely a game-changer when it comes to Telugu cinema, which is going through a fantastic phase post Baahubali 2. Here’s what Taran Adarsh had tweeted,

Telugu film #ArjunReddy continues to SHINE in USA

[Week 3]

Fri $ 25,484

Sat $ 44,870

Sun $ 22,016

Total: $ 1,681,996 [₹ 10.75 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2017

Arjun Reddy also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead. The movie has its fair share of controversies, mainly due to the objections over the posters that had the lead pair kissing. After the initial positive response of the movie, the makers are planning to add additional 40 minutes of footage to the same. Vijay Devarakonda confirmed this when he spoke to a leading daily, where he said, “In principle, we’re planning to add to, and not subtract from, the film’s length. We had to sacrifice about 40 minutes of footage on the editing table. Believe me, every moment of what we shot was vital to the story. Every frame that we left out was a bit of our lives abandoned for the sake of a tighter narrative. Since the audience has accepted the entire film and its unusual playing time, we are enthused into putting back the moments that we had to wrench out for the sake of the narrative economy. So yes, in principle we are doing a director’s cut of Arjun Reddy so soon after the release because we believe what was left out is important to Arjun Reddy’s story.”