[Latest Photoshoot] Arrest Priyanka Chopra for killing us with her dangerously sexy looks!

Priyanka Chopra has been slaying with her stylish outings, but looks like her latest photoshoot might just take your breath away. Not only does she look smoking hot, but her attitude and poses are killer too! The actress has been featured on the cover of Vogue India this month and we have to say, if the cover was anything to go by, we always knew that the inside pictures would leave us stunned. And PeeCee never disappoints! We got hold of four inside pictures and we have to say, the actress looks as HOT as ever!

In the first image, we see Priyanka turning up the heat in a shimmery Pavon NYC dress and we are sure her smoking hot look and her sexy outfit will totally make you sweat. In the second image, Priyanka slays in a Galia Lahav outfit, while in the third image, she will leave you at a loss for words, as she pairs a The Blonds denim jacket with a sexy dress from the same label. She even sports her bralette in an open dress in the fourth image. Check out all the inside images of Priyanka Chopra from the glossy right here and tell us what you think about the images in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Priyanka Chopra’s BOLD avatar for this mag cover will chase away your Monday blues and how! View pic)

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently on a mini-vacation, post which she will start shooting for the third season of her popular show on ABC – Quantico. The actress recently shot for two Hollywood films – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? She has also finalised a couple of Bollywood movies, but she will start shooting for them only after completing Quantico season 3. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Priyanka Chopra’s life and her upcoming films right here…