Arshad Warsi hospitalised due to knee injury

Actor Arshad Warsi has been hospitalised after suffering a “bad knee injury”, he said on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actor on Wednesday tweeted a photograph showing a wall clock, and wrote: “My view this morning, had a bad knee injury yesterday, in the hospital, trying to fix…I’m doing this.” The “Jolly LLB” star later shared a photograph of his knee in a navy blue coloured cast and mentioned that he hurt himself doing the Tango. “‘Dard bhari taang’ (painful leg) from doing Tango to painful Taangon,” a second image was captioned so by the actor, who once had a dance studio. (Also Read: Arshad Warsi talks about dubbing for Jack Sparrow, his son’s reaction to it, and Munna Bhai 3)

My view this morning, had a bad knee injury yesterday, in the hospital, trying to fix… pic.twitter.com/w8UrYN7wLP — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017

“Dard bari taang” from doing Tango to painful Taangon… pic.twitter.com/u6PZE7Qh85 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017

My Dr, Dr Ali Irani, a great physiotherapist & an even greater human being… thank you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lAWAkNwfUd — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017

Arshad is known for his comical roles in films like “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.” and “Jolly LLB”. He also featured in “Ishqiya” and “Dedh Ishqiya”. He is currently seen as a judge on Sony TV’s Sabse Bada Kalakaar. It is a known fact that Arshad made a breakthrough into the industry as a choreographer. He is a trained jazz dancer. He was a part of Akbar Sami’s dance group and later formed his own troupe. He owned a dance studio called Awesome and met his wife Maria out there. We hope the actor makes a speedy recovery. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…