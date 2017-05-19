Arshad Warsi: It’s not easy to dub Johnny Depp

Actor Arshad Warsi has been roped in to dub for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s popular character Captain Jack Sparrow for the Hindi version of upcoming fantasy film “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge“. “I am very fond of this character. I really like Jack Sparrow. The moment I saw ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, I became a fan of the character. It’s a major challenge to do this. It’s not easy to dub him,” Arshad told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

“It was a challenge to dub him (Depp) when he was drunk in the scenes. It’s hard to play a drunk man. Altogether, I am fond of this franchise and looking forward to more of it,” added Arshad, who is currently shooting for “Golmaal Again”.

Depp will return with the fifth instalment of the popular “Pirates Of The Caribbean” franchise. The film, which will also feature Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin McNally and Geoffrey Rush, will be released in India by Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films on May 26.

Director Joachim Rønning says he aimed at making “Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar’s Revenge” as the best movie ever in the series. Rønning has co-directed the Disney film with Espen Sandber with Jerry Bruckheimer producing it.”We wanted to make the best ‘Pirates’ movie ever. We wanted to create fun, spectacular action, an epic movie with a very strong emotional core, and great characters,” Rønning said in a statement.

He added: “We’ve been working hard now for years to get in the spirit of the first film, and at the same time make ‘Salazars Revenge’ feel fresh and new. Now it’s up to the audience to see if we accomplished that.”The title of the fifth instalment of the “Pirates Of The Carribean” franchise is known as “Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar’s Revenge” in India, Asia, Russia and Europe. And “Pirates Of The Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” in the US.