Arshad Warsi talks about dubbing for Jack Sparrow, his son’s reaction to it, and Munna Bhai 3

Arshad Warsi’s comic timing is impeccable. Can you imagine anyone else playing the adorable sidekick Circuit to Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai in the Munna Bhai series? And now, as he waits for Munna Bhai 3 to kick off, he has taken up a project that none of us saw coming. Currently, he getting praises for his fantastic Hindi dubbing for Jack Sparrow in the latest Pirates Of The Caribbean movie, Salazar’s Revenge, or as called in Hindi- Salazar ki Yalgaar! The film opens in theaters today, and we met up the actor a few days ago to talk about this new adventure.

Arshad updated us with everything that went into dubbing for Jack Sparrow – a role played by Johnny Depp. He told us about his inputs in the dubbing process, and even agreed to mouth a few dialogues. He certainly has nailed the part. While we were easily convinced to hear him voice Jack Sparrow, turns out his son was not so comfortable with the idea. Arshad had to debate the idea out with his son Zeke, who simply had asked him “Why?” when told about the role. Well, you don’t have to imagine the humourous conversation that ensued, as Arshad narrated it to us. Watch the full interview here:

He added that he agreed to dub because he loves Jack Sparrow. He thinks the character is one of the most beautifully written characters in cinema and very difficult to perform. According to him, there are a few things which are tough in terms of acting, one of those is playing a drunkard. He said that Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Sharaabi is the best, when asked to cite an example. Also Read: Arshad Warsi’s Hindi title for Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch will crack you up – Watch video