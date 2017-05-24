Arti Singh’s BOLD photoshoot will make you question if she’s the same actress who plays a mother in Waaris – View Pics!

TV actress Arti Singh, who plays Amba Pawaniya in &TV’s show Waaris, has stunned one and all with her latest photo-shoot. The actress recently took to her Instagram account and shared a hot picture of herself and captioned it as: ‘Complicated case ..but still god’s fav child ..’. Arti is dressed in a sexy black outfit in the picture and is looking completely unrecognizable. I mean who will believe that she is the same actress who plays the mother of a grownup girl in her show Waaris. Truly amazing! Be it Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zarurat Hai, Parichay or Waaris, Arti has always played roles where she was required to have a traditional look. Her latest photo shoot is definitely a huge drift from that.

Complicated case ..but stil god’s fav child .. A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 22, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Arti was last in news when she revealed details about her troubled childhood and her equation with her brother Krushna Abhishek, cousin Ragini Khanna and uncle Govinda. When asked why did she agree to play a mother so early in her career, she said, “The concept is interesting. Also, since it was important to be counted as a lead actor, the age of the character wasn’t a priority. My focus is to play central characters.”

Arti recently lost some weight and has been on a strict diet. “I have lost almost five to six kgs and am continuing to follow my diet. The channel was apprehensive after I lost weight since I am playing a mother in the show, but I believe that after a year, people are now connecting me with the character.”

100 k ❤️️thank u so much al for al the love … 🌹was not suppose to share more pics .. but this one for u u al for al ur love … A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 3, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

If pictures gave u work then Kya baat thi … A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 9, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

Gods favorite child … his test tube baby … coz he is always testing me 🙄❤️️😂 A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 7, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 11, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Love fearlessly … once u turn into ashes the only feeling is left is how much u gave love .. one more .. thank u @munnasphotography A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 8, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Strong . Work .. god .. strength . Happy … focused .. ❤️️ A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Gooooood morning ❤️ A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Kitni fiki thi main .. sinduri ho jaun 💝 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

❤️laal ishq .. more comin soon ❤️ A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

One n half months worked hard for this … hope u guys Wil like it . Thank u @munnasphotography u r the best …. A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

What do you guys have to say about Arti's off-screen look? Doesn't she look amazingly sexy? Tell us in the comments' section below.