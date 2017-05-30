Arti Singh throws surprise birthday bash for brother Krushna Abhishek, parties hard with ex boyfriend Ayaz Khan – View Inside Pics

Arti Singh, who is currently seen in the role of Amba in ‘Waaris’, threw a surprise birthday party for brother Krushna Abhishek, last night. She invited her ex boyfriend Ayaz Khan, cousin sister Ragini Khanna, Govinda’s niece Arti and a few other close friends to the bash and partied hard with them till the wee hours. The actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and it seems they had a gala time. But we wonder where was Krushna’s wife Kasmeera Shah.

Arti looked extremely comfortable in Dill Mill Gayye actor Ayaz’s company. Arti and Ayaz broke up some time back but that has clearly not brought any awkwardness between the two. Arti is often seen hanging out with him. Infact he falls under the list of her closest friends. Describing their friendship, she once posted on Instagram, “Jo tu mera humdard Hai .. ayazu . Friends forever .. thank u for being there even after everything … Lov u always .. ”

Here are all the pictures from last night –

Happy birthday to my Bhiaya .. blessed to hv u as my brother … can’t express how much I love u … 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 u deserve everything in life #krushna30 A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 29, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

Lov u both ❤️️ A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 29, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Blood ❤️️love always @raginikhanna A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Sisters ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 29, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

Brother from another mother …. @nadz.nadz love ❤️ A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 29, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

Last night ❤️️❤️️❤️️ Bhaiya’s birthday party A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 29, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

My strength ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️ yes true I’m lucky to hv uuuuu 💕 @nimishalok A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 29, 2017 at 11:46pm PDT

Birthday boy @krushna30 Lov u last night A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 29, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Puppy ❤️️love to @bbhupi25 A post shared by Arti Singh (@artisingh5) on May 29, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

Krushna later took to Instagram to thank Arti for the party.

Thx to my lovely sis for the party. Love u arti. Really enjoyed it 😊😘 A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on May 29, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

Arti and Krushna might not have stayed together during their childhood like ordinary siblings but the camaraderie they share is truly heart warming.