Aruna Irani to return to television as Oracle priestess with Porus, after two years

Sony Entertainment Television’s magnum opus show, Porus is going to treat the audience with a new twist. Veteran actress Aruna Irani is all set to return to television after two years with Porus. The actress will be playing the role of an Oracle priestess in the upcoming episodes. In ancient Greece, Oracles were supposed to be priests, who acted as a medium between Gods and men and gave predictions and bits of advice. Aruna will be helping them to make good decisions in the show. (Also Read: Suhani Dhanki aka Laachi of Porus gets hitched to boyfriend Prathmesh Mody)

Speaking about her role to TOI, Aruna said, “I am returning to television after one and a half- two years. Siddharth being a very good and an old friend of mine offered me this cameo role of an Oracle priestess. I swayed away with excitement to the way in which he narrated the character to me and immediately agreed to doing it.” She further added, “My character would have a mystic personality with deep wisdom. The ambiguity of the character would also be visible in my appearance and demeanor. My look is also completely different and I am equally excited for this one.” This is a great news. With the new twists, the show is trying to climb up the TRP charts.

The actress’ character will be seen constantly helping Alexander in this current storyline.

