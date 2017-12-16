Aruvi movie review: Director Arun Purushotham’s debut film leaves critics heavily satisfied

Every now and then, an unlikely film devoid of any big superstar in the lead becomes the talk of the town in the south.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Angamaly Diaries set the cash registers ringing, despite having any big name in the cast. It’s all boils down to content at the end of the day. If that manages to make people happy, it will always work in the favour of the film. Something similar might happen with Aruvi as well which has left the critics tremendously happy. The story isn’t an unheard-of one but it’s the deft handling of the sensitive storyline by debutant director Arun Purushotham that has reviewers rooting for the film. Check out their reactions right here…

Sify mentions in its review, “Aruvi basically throws a lot of questions on the modern society, how materialist everyone’s life has become because of rich businessmen and how we tend to forget the basic essence of love and compassion. What is really impressive about Arun’s style of filmmaking is that he exactly knows where to whip, where to tickle, where to tug your heart and where to make you smile. At the end, we leave the movie hall with great satisfaction. For a debutant filmmaker, it’s an exemplary work from Arun Purushotham, who comes from Balu Mahendra’s school but he also has traces of Shankar, especially on questions raised against the flaws in the system.”

In a 4 and a half star review, Deccan Chronicle explains, “Producers Prakash and Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures who have the knack of choosing great scripts and young talents are at it again bankrolling an extraordinary film Aruvi. Helmed by debutant Arun Prabhu Purushothaman and a super confident newcomer Aditi Balan essaying the titular character, Aruvi is an exemplary work from the former that has already garnered critical acclaim and a few awards at the international film fest circuits.”

Firstpost gave it 4 stars saying, “Here is the verdict on Aruvi: This is a gutsy and outstanding film. ‘Aruvi’ means a mountain stream, an apt title as the movie itself is a flow of emotions. In an era of a shallow and fraudulent films masquerading as good cinema, here is something which is pure, and at the same time, entertaining. A big hug for debutant director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, who was willing to take the road less travelled, and actress Aditi Balan for doing a role which no mainstream heroine would dare take up.”

Filmcompanion compared Aditi Balan, the lead actress’ introduction with the ones we have seen in Raj Kaooor’s films. “Who is Aruvi (Aditi Balan)? That’s what the interrogator (Mohammad Ali Baig), at the police station, wants to know. He sits opposite this twenty-something woman, staring at her bloody face, wondering if she’s a Naxal from Dantewada. The title of the film — also Aruvi (Waterfall / Stream) — suggests that our heroine is something of a metaphor (that eco-friendly name! the gradual “pollution” of her body we will soon learn about), but the first half of Arun Prabu Purushothaman’s movie positions her the way Raj Kapoor presented his heroine in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, an innocent from a pristine town who becomes increasingly corrupted as she moves to the big, bad city,” the review reads.