Arvind Swami’s next with Karthick Naren titled Naragasooran, reveals Gautham Menon

He is the most exciting new kid on the block. Filmmaker Karthick Naren whose first film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru made everyone go gaga is coming up with his next, and it is titled Naragasooran. It is produced by famous director-producer Gautham Vasudev Menon. While the tentative title of the film was doing rounds since a few days, today Menon confirmed it with a tweet. It has a very talented star cast of Arvind Swami, Sundeep Kishan, Indrajith and Shriya Saran in lead roles. Arvind Swami has been giving some really fine performances ranging from Bogan to Dhruva and Dear Dad in recent times. The film is another thriller. (Also Read: Bogan movie review: Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy’s terrific performances make for a winning entertainer)

When Karthick Naren made Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, no one expected the film to be a hit. It also earned a lot of fame for Karthick labelling him as an exciting story-teller. Rahman got appreciation as well. Naragasooran will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The actors also belong from these industries, Arvind from Tamil Nadu, Shriya Saran from Tollywood and Indrajith from Malayalam cinema. Gautham wrote on his official Twitter page, “Getting ready for some intense filmmaking with Karthik Naren,the new kid on the block!And a stellar cast! Naragasooran Thankful! # cinema.” Director Karthick posted a snap with a caption, “#Naragasooran-Dark & emotionally intense suspense drama. As a team we are really excited about the project. Need all your support as always ”

Getting ready for some intense filmmaking with Karthik Naren,the new kid on the block!And a stellar cast!

Naragasooran

Thankful!

#👍cinema pic.twitter.com/oXjTYodsoW — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) June 18, 2017

#Naragasooran-Dark & emotionally intense suspense drama. As a team we are really excited about the project. Need all your support as always😃 pic.twitter.com/ACXjGIErbR — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) June 18, 2017

Today it is also Arvind Swami's birthday and a perfect occasion to unveil the first look of the film. The tagline The Tale of a Fallen Demon just adds to the mystery value.