Arya gets over 1 lakh wedding proposals for his reality show Enga Veetu Maapillai

The format of the popular western TV show The Bachelor has been tried and tested many times in India. Sometimes the formula has worked, sometimes it has not. Well, another try at the formula of finding a bride through a reality show is in the works and ‘The Bachelor’ is South Indian heartthrob Arya. The actor is known for movies like Arinthum Ariyamalum, Madrasapattinam, Raja Rani, Arrambam. The handsome hunk is all set to pick a life partner through Colors’ reality show Enga Veetu Mapilai.

For the show, Arya posted a Facebook video seeking applicants for the wedding-reality show. He said, “I don’t have any conditions, nor do I want to make any demands. This is a matter of my life. If you believe I can make a good life partner then you can call 7330173301.” This only opened floodgates of proposals. As per reports over one lakh, women called Arya for the reality show and over 7,000 proposed him via letters. Wow! That is more than the combined proposals men you know must have received in their lives.

Reports suggest that Arya has selected 16 contestants after looking at their applications closely. The contestants will try to impress Arya over the course of the reality show that will last for 40 episodes. We are so excited to see Arya take the leap of faith with Enga Veetu Mapilai. Check out the promo for the show here:

Earlier celebs like Rahul Mahajan, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Rajput have opted for a reality show to pick their partners. Rahul’s season can be called a hit amongst all. His marriage with wife Dimpy Ganguly whom he met on the show, lasted 5 years.