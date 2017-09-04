Aryan Khan flaunts it like it’s hot in this new Instagram post – view pic

Aryan Khan is one star kid we can’t get enough of! The 19-year-old makes it a point to flaunt his abs in most pictures. Though he is not too active on social media we do get to see glimpses of him every now and then on social media. Recently Gauri Khan also posted a picture of Aryan on Twitter and wrote, “Posting an image …of my son without his permission… hope I don’t get fired”. Aryan posted a picture of himself with two of his friends and he is the only one flaunting his assets in the picture. The star kid left his shirt unbuttoned so the abs don’t go unnoticed.

He captioned the image, “Game day”. Looks like someone is having lots of fun with his friends! We’d love for Aryan to be damn active on social media. Actually, there are hardly any star kids who are very active on social media unless, of course, they are spotted chilling outside. But Aryan Khan is damn hot star kid. The kid is growing up to look like his father a lot. Aryan is like the hottest version of SRK yet. Check out Aryan’s recent picture right here and tell us what you think about it. (ALSO READ: Has Aryan Khan WARNED Gauri to not share any of his pictures on social media?)

Game day 🏈 A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Isn’t he the hottest star kid on the block? Though it would be a change to see him give us a different expression for one picture. Aryan’s straight face is constant in all of the pictures that he posts. Not that we’re complaining. He makes up for it by flaunting the abs. How fit is this 19-year-old star kid to have abs that the senior actors in Bollywood have struggled to make! Be it SRK or Aamir Khan or even Salman Khan, all of them have sweat it out at the gym to get the right physique at a much older phase in their life.

What are your thoughts on this recent picture that Aryan posted? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.