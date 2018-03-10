As Badrinath Ki Dulhania completes one year Varun Dhawan confesses, it was a special movie

Last year this time, one of the most awaited films starring Bollywood’s current favourite couple had hit theatres. The movie went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2017. We are talking about Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The movie has completed one year as of today. Varun Dhawan ahs taken to social media to talk about this special film – 1 YEAR OF BKD. Such a special movie for me got to work with such talented people and had so much fun doing it Thank you @ShashankKhaitan @aliaa08 @karanjohar and everyone else involved . Badri Bhaiya ka aap sabko . We got say, we loved you as Badri – the cute, goofy, affectionate guy who would do anything for the love of his life.

As Badrinath Bhansal, Varun won us over with his charm, innocence, naivety. His evolution from being the fearful Badrinath, who cares about what people think to, being the gutsy man who stands by the love of his wife was admirable. He was highly praised for his realistic act in this romantic comedy. As for Alia, her mature act was lauded, it perfectly complemented Varun’s powerful performance. The on screen pair was applauded for their effortless chemistry. Tamma Tamma, a remake of the 90s song was one of the biggest chartbusters of 2017.

The film went on to become one of the highest grossers of 2017. Alia and Varun continued their winning streak at the BO as the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.