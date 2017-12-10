As he wraps up Gold, Akshay Kumar shows how he is more agile in a dhoti than all of us can be in tracksuits

Akshay Kumar wraps shooting for Gold finally. Khiladi Kumar is going to have an eventful 2018 with so many releases that year. Akshay posted a video on Instagram announcing that they have wrapped up shoot for Gold. It is one of the most unique and entertaining videos that screams Akshay Kumar, not literally. Akshay is wearing a kurta and dhoti in the video and does a somersault on the beach. You know how they say ‘his excitement knew no bounds’? Well, that saying fits in perfectly for this video that he posted. He just got us more excited for the film.

Akshay captioned the video, “A good beginning makes a good ending…true story It’s a wrap for GOLD, an incredible journey with a great team. See you at the movies #ItsAWrap #Gold”. Akshay will be seen opposite Mouni Roy in this sport-based film. In fact, both of them will be seen donning the retro avatar for this. Gold is a real life story based on Balbir Singh, the man who led to India’s victory in hockey at the 1948 London Olympics. Akshay’s look for the film already has fans super excited for the film. Quite a few pictures from the sets were leaked during the shoot. (ALSO READ: Here is the LEAKED picture of Akshay Kumar’s look in Gold as he starts shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai)

Check out this video that Akshay posted on Instagram.

That’s something only Akshay can do! The Toilet – Ek Prem Katha actor has quite a few big films in his for next year. He will making a debut in South with Rajinikanth’s magnum opus, 2.0. The Enthiran sequel will release in April 2018. He also has Padman releasing early next year on 26th January 2018 which is produced by his wife, Twinkle Khanna and directed by R Balki. Radhika Apte will play his onscreen wife for Padman. As far as Gold is concerned, it will ready to hit the screens on 15th August 2018. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.