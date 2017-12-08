Atharvaa and Hansika to start shooting for an untitled action thriller from December 10th

Popular production-distribution house ‘Auraa Cinemas’ has confirmed bankrolling the untitled project of Atharvaa Murali and Hansika Motwani‘s action thriller. Said to be made on a lavish budget, the film will be directed Sam Anton who made his debut with the super-hit ‘Darling,” which marked the debut of composer-actor GV Prakash. However, Sam Anton – GVP’s last outing Enakku Innoru Peru Irukku fetched only lukewarm response at the box office. Latest music sensation Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame has been roped in to make the music, for the film, whose shooting will kick-start from December 10th. Also Read: 7 pics of birthday girl Hansika Motwani that prove she is an all time glam diva!

“As a distributor, I understand how valuable combinations are. Fifty percentage of any successful film is initiated in the cast and crew list. When Sam Anton narrated the script to me, we all uniformly thought about Atharvaa only as the protagonist. His rise to the next league in the industry will be cemented through this untitled film. The craze and excitement Hansika has among the youth is something phenomenal. This unseen pair will bring big cheers to the trade and audience as well,” said Kavya Venugopal of ‘Auraa Cinemas’.

Atharvaa has just wrapped up the shooting of Demonte Colony fame director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Imaikkaa Nodigal, which stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also has Raashi Khanna and Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in important roles. Produced by Cameo Films, Imaikkaa Nodigal, which is said to be an emotional thriller, will be the next release of Atharvaa.

Meanwhile, Hansika’s next release will be Gulebagavali where she is paired opposite actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva. The movie is produced by KJR Studios, who recently bankrolled Aramm, and is slated for Pongal 2018 release along with a slew of other movies including Suriya’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

( Text by Surendhar MK)