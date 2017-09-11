Athiya Shetty is romancing imperfections with elegance on this mag cover – view pic

Athiya Shetty looks every bit elegant and charming for the cover shoot of Verve magazine. The actress looks pretty in pastels for the issue whose theme revolves around romancing your imperfections. Athiya is an off-beat bride in the issue who talks about not getting married by the age of 30 and her desire to have an imperfect wedding. She is seen wearing a Patine Official white top with lace work and a pastel floral skirt from Rahul Mishra couture. What added elegance to her overall look was those pearls that she paired with the outfit. You don’t even need any other jewellery when you have pearls around your neck.

In the words of Coco Chanel, ‘A woman needs ropes and ropes of pearls’ and we quite agree with her on that. And there are going to be a lot of amazing looks in the issue which involve frills, bridal jewellery and minimal bling. The fashion police at BollywoodLife loves to see bridal trousseau that are minimal and unconventional. Who needs bling and heavy jewellery when you can look gorgeous with minimal yet unique outfits for your wedding! Athiya also posted a few pictures of her looks for the issue and we give her full marks for pulling it off with such grace and elegance. (ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty as the ethereal Princess turns showstopper for Shyamal and Bhumika – View Indian Couture Week 2017 Pics)

Check out Athiya’s bridal avatar for the magazine right here.

📷 – @taras84 #Verve A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Sep 6, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

It’s in the eyes, always the eyes. – k.a A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Sep 6, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

✨ A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

📷📷 @verveindia @taras84 @florianhurelmakeupandhair @danielbauermakeupandhair @divyakdsouza A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

And a glimpse of all her looks for the mag.

Demure just went out of the window. @athiyashetty plays the unconventional #bride in our September issue which takes a look at the offbeat #wedding. Boots under #lehengas? We could definitely get on board with that. #bridal #VerveWeddingDiaries #bollywood #fashion A post shared by Verve Magazine (@verveindia) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.