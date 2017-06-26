Athiya Shetty or Ileana D’Cruz – Whose striped game looks more appealing?

The quintessential horizontal and vertical stripes have always been an undisputed and chic fashion choice, along with being a wardrobe and summer staple. When in doubt, go for stripes, seem like an apt adage when your vibe is sublime but with a serious whiff of playfulness. Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz, too, jumped aboard the stripe bandwagon and sported similar looks for a promotional activity of Mubarakan, where the ladies teamed up and twinned to wish their co-star, Arjun Kapoor, who turned a year older today. And this style unison sparked off the much-loved vibe of style wars between the two actresses.

With fashion assuming an unprecedented prominence during movie promotions, we get to see a plethora of looks, ably styled by celebrity fashion stylists. In sync with the latest trends of the season, here’s how Athiya and Ileana spiked up the style quotient with their striped game.

Athiya Shetty

Wearing matching and colorfully striped co-ordinates featuring a long line shrug and pants from Doodlage, Athiya Shetty sported a white crop top and stepped into a pair of brown shoes from Aldo.

Flaunting a minimal makeup of nude eyes, nude pink lips, and highlighted cheeks, courtesy makeup artist Billy Manik, Athiya opted to keep her slightly wavy hair, open, courtesy hair stylist Susan Emmanuel. She was styled by fashion stylists, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya.

Ileana D’Cruz

Wearing matching monochrome striped separates from Zara featuring a crop top and flared cropped pants, Ileana accessorized her look with a wrist watch and stepped into striped pumps from Dune London.

Keeping her makeup minimal, with delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips, courtesy makeup artist, Divya Chablani, and soft wavy hair, courtesy hair stylist, Madhuri Nakhale, Athiya was styled by celeb stylist Sanam Ratansi of StyleCell.

BL Style Verdict

While Ileana roped a monochrome vibe, Athiya went with the playful vibe and floored us with her zany-yet-sublime look. Ileana pales in comparison to the fashionista, Athiya, who has flaunted her love for the versatile stripes, time and again.

BL Style Rating

Athiya snags a score of 4 while Ileana snags a score of 3.

Mubarakan is slated to release on July 28 and stars Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, along with these two lovely ladies.