Atlee, Vinoth, Mohan Raja: 3 directors already in line for Thalapathy Vijay after his film with AR Murugadoss

Mersal’s stupendous success has surely elevated Thalapathy Vijay‘s superstar status. Vijay has not even begun shooting for AR Murugadoss‘ film but discussions of his subsequent projects are already on! In fact, many have expressed their wish to work with the Tamil superstar. As per reports on Firstpost, The latest speculation doing the rounds is that Vijay may soon collaborate with Vinot of Theeran fame. While Vijay has met Vinoth and expressed his wish to work with him in the future, it’s a collab too early to talk about, revealed a source as per the same report. Also Read: Mersal movie review: Thalapathy Vijay’s enigmatic presence and Atlee’s class direction assures a crackling Diwali

Another director who hopes to work with him is Mohan Raja. A recent pic of the two fuelled rumours of a possible team up. “I’m seriously pondering to write a script for actor Vijay and convince him for a second-time collaboration.” the Velaikkaran director had said while speaking with Firstpost. They first came together in 2011 for a project titled – Velayudhama.

The third director in line is Atlee. He had confirmed of a third collaboration in his earlier interview with the same portal. Considering their last two projects have been super duper hits, Mersal being one of them. a third time partnership between this winning combo is likely.

As of now, the actor will soon begin shooting for Thalapathy 62. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in for this film. This is the second time Vijay and Keerthy will be teaming up after Bairavaa. Girish Gangadharan who helmed the camera for Angamaly diaries is part of this team as well. If the team isn’t awesome enough, AR Rahman will be composing music for this film. The team is looking at a Diwali 2018 release.

Diwali 2017 was absolutely crackling owing to Mersal’s blockbuster success. Will Vijay witness a repeat? Let’s wait and watch.