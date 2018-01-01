Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, Mission Impossible 6 – check out the ten Hollywood movies that will give Bollywood a run for its money in 2018!

Hollywood made tremendous progress making inroads into the Indian theatrical market in 2017. Several movies like xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Logan, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, War for the Planet of the Apes, IT, Thor: Ragnarok, amongst others performed well at the ticket window in India. Not only did the Hollywood releases impress the audience and rake in the moolah, but also outperform several Bollywood movies. And with 2018 starting off, we look forward to the year and present to you ten of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year that will give Bollywood a run for its money. Check out our list right here!

# Black Panther

Release date: February 16, 2018

After the death of his father (the King of Wakanda), T’Challa returns to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to take his rightful place as the king. But what happens next will surprise one and all. The engaging story line will have you hooked. (ALSO READ – Wonder Woman, Coco, Dunkirk: 6 Hollywood movies of 2017 that you should watch immediately if you haven’t already)

# Tomb Raider

Release date: March 16, 2018

Lara Croft, the fierce and independent daughter of a missing adventurer, pushes herself beyond her limits after landing on the island where her father had disappeared.

#Avengers: Infinity War

Release date: April 27, 2018

After the powerful Thanos emerges, the Avengers and their allies must go all out to defeat him or let him end the universe.

# Deadpool 2

Release date: June 1, 2018

The sequel to Deadpool is here and it’s going to be epic. The story continues as the disfigured guidance counselor (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Poughkeepsie’s most celebrated French Bulldog breeder after surviving a near fatal knee boarding accident. He also tries to cope with an open relationship, while regaining his passion for life, as well as a new stuffed unicorn. Wade must battle ninjas, tight assed metal men, and babysit a group stereotypical side characters as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and creative outlets for his very open-minded sex life. He manages to find a new lust for being a do-gooder, a sparkly Hello Kitty backpack, all while earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best 4th Wall Breaking Superhero.

# The Incredibles 2

Release date: June 15, 2018

Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) is left to care for Jack-Jack, while Helen (Elastigirl) is out saving the world.

# Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Release date: June 22, 2018

When Isla Nublar’s dormant volcano comes back to life, Owen and Claire start a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from extinction, but will they be successful? (ALSO READ – Fast and Furious, Jurassic World, The Avengers -; 5 Hollywood franchises that are a threat to Bollywood at the box office)

# Mission: Impossible 6

Release date: June 27, 2018

While the plot details of Tom Cruise’s next mission in this superior spy franchise may be top secret, but we can say it will be a thrilling and action-packed ride.

# X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Release date: November 02, 2018

Jean Grey begins to develop powers, but it makes her corrupt and turns her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to choose between the life of a team member or rest of the living people in the world.

# Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Release date: November 16, 2018

JK Rowling’s Potter prequel series set in the world of muggles relocates to 1920s Paris, as Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) pursues Johnny Depp’s diabolical (and, for many, controversial) dark wizard.

# Mary Poppins Returns

Release date: December 28, 2018

In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. (ALSO READ – Should Bollywood be AFRAID of Hollywood? Trade experts speak up!)

So here are the ten Hollywood releases of 2018 that we are most excited about. Which film are you eagerly waiting for? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!