Avengers: Infinity War promos might drop by late October, before the release of Thor: Ragnarok, reveals MCU chief Kevin Feige

Undoubtedly the biggest film in MCU, Avengers: Infinity War is almost ten months aways from its release but apart from a few concept art, synopsys and the long list of cast members, not much is known about the film. In fact not a single promo of the film is out yet. That also can be credited to the fact that there are three other Marvel films in between namely, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, which are expected to heavily influence the proceedings in Avengers: Infinity War. So when MCU chief Kevin Feige was asked by Comicbook.com about the same, he said, “Very heavily”. He added, “Very heavily, as Iron Man and Captain America influenced the first Avengers. More so than the movies leading into Age of Ultron, even. They really build up to that.”

So when he was asked the golden question, as to when will we be able to witness the first look promo of Avengers: Infinity War, he said, “It’s a good question.” “I’m not sure. I think it would be late summer, early, mid fall? Ragnarok, probably.” Also read: Black Panther confirmed to fight along with Iron Man, Captain America and Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War

Well there you have it, the first look promos of Avengers: Infinity War will be out by late October, before the release of Thor: Ragnarok.

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain. Also read: Revealed! This is what Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Spider-Man will be up to in Avengers: Infinity War – read first official synopsis

Avengers: Infinity War is up for a May, 2018 release, but before that it will be Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7, 2017, Thor: Ragnarok, which is up for a November 3, 2017 and Black Panther in February, 2018.