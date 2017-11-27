Bearded Captain America, Blonde Black Widow – 5 characters that we will see in a different avatar in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer!

Avengers: Infinity War is one of the biggest superhero epics that will ever hit the screens. With a few promotional pictures and posters being released this week, we are quite excited about this one. We are learning something new about the movie, the changes and the new looks of our favorite superheroes everyday. And if rumours are to be believed, then the Avenger: Infinity War trailer is all set to released this week too. If online reports are to be taken into account, then the trailer is just a few days away. With the massive buzz surrounding the movie, speculations and reports are doing the rounds about who’s in the film, who’s not and so on. With the Marvel movie franchise seeming unstoppable, with back to back successes since a few years now, Avengers: Infinity War is poised to be the MOTHER of all superhero movies. But before the trailer is out, we list down for you all the characters that we will see in a different avatar!

# Bearded Captain America

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) will be the centre of attraction in Avengers: Infinity War. And looks like CapAm will have drastically new look in the movie. Yes, he will be sporting a roguish, full bearded look for the movie! If it has anything to do with his fugitive status or not? That time will only tell!

# Blonde Black Widow

In the Comic Con posters, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) was seen in a never seen before avatar. The super-spy’s hair is now an almost silver shade of blonde. She drops her trademark red hair and will be seen in a blonde shade in the Infinity War‘s trailer.

# Teenage Baby Groot

Baby Groot impressed one and all in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. If you liked his this avatar, wait till you see when this character returns to the big screen in Avengers: Infinity War. In the movie, it appears that Groot (Vin Diesel) will be in his ‘teenage’ form.

# The Amazing Spider Man

In the latest Avengers movie, Spider-Man will get a new body suit. But that's not it! He will also get to use his spider-sense in this film.

# Ironman’s new avatar

Ironman will also get a fantastic new makeover as he get a new suit for Avengers: Infinity War and we are sure you will love it.

Anyway, how excited are you for Avengers: Infinity War trailer? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!