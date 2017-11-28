Avengers: Infinity War trailer to debut tomorrow and all the fans are SUPER excited! Watch video

If being extremely excited about a movie trailer was a superpower, I’d totally be an Avenger. The first trailer for the next instalment in the MCU, Avengers: Infinity War, is all set to debut tomorrow. Marvel Entertainment made the official announcement on their social media pages today through a video. The creative compilation of clips doesn’t show any new footage from the upcoming film but rather plays on the nostalgia and excitement of fans. It compiles scenes from previous movies and a few shots of fan reacting to them. The trailer tease can be interpreted in two ways. One as a narcissistic pat on the back Marvel gave themselves as they play on how popular they are. Or in a way to pay back the fans for their, the trailer tease clips galore from reaction videos. Marvel knows that these fans will make the trailer break the internet tomorrow. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johanson, Chris Evans, among many others. It has been directed by Russo brothers.

Avengers: Infinity War will be a sequel to the hit film Avengers: Age of Ultron. It will finally bring our team of superheroes face to face with the ultimate villain, Thanos; whose arrival is being teased since the first film through post credits and mid-credits scenes. The movie will also assemble more superheroes from other movies of the MCU, like Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, SpiderMan, Ant-Man. Though these characters have had their appearances in the MCU several times already, their affiliation to the Avengers is yet to be instated. The trailer releasing tomorrow will be the first glimpse at how Marvel actually decided to go about it.

We are left fairly uncertain about the re-assembly of Avengers after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Though we know that Avengers: Civil War will pick up right after the events of Thor: Ragnarok and the yet-to-release Black Panther.

Avengers: Infinity War was initially intended to be divided into two parts but the plan was later chucked and Infinity War was designed as a solo film leading up to another untitled Avengers film. Rumour has it that the ending of the upcoming film won’t be a happy one as it is supposed to lead up to a more gigantic and ambitious project which will feature Thanos in possession of the 6 infinity gems.