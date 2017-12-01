Avengers: Infinity Wars to release on April 27, 2018, a week before US

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is one of the most exciting and anticipated superhero films of 2018. If the teaser posters and first looks were anything to go by, then we already knew this one is going to be a massive blockbuster. But it was the trailer that literally took our breath away. Yes, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer was released a few days back and we have to say it was fantastic. Not only did it prove that we will see a lot of entertainment, but insane amount of action in the film too. The trailer has garnered a record breaking 230 million views in just 24 hours, but wait, we have an even better scoop for you! Avengers: Infinity War will hit the screens in India a week before its scheduled US release. While the film will release in America on May 4, 2018; it will release in India on April 27, 2018. Ain’t that cool?

This practice of releasing a Hollywood film a week before its US release in India is nothing new. We’ve seen several films, for example The Jungle Book, use this tactic and this always benefits a film. Talking about this decision, Bikram Duggal (Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India) revealed in a media statement, “With every title, the popularity and fan-following of Marvel’s Super Heroes has grown exponentially in the country. Through the unique storytelling, action adventure, quirky humour and superlative content, Marvel movies are among the most-awaited movies in India. And the initial peek through the trailer has quadrupled the expectations and response. With so much love and anticipation aroundAvengers: Infinity War, we decided to make the movie special for Indian fans by releasing it earlier by a week before it opens in the US.”

For those of you who don’t know, Avengers: Infinity War sees the Avengers and their Super Hero allies trying to defeat the powerful Thanos. The evil mastermind plans to put an end to the universe and looks like he is going to succeed. But will the team be able to save the universe from destruction? That’s something to wait and watch. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Tom Hiddleston, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, amongst others. Anyway, how excited are you for Avengers: Infinity War? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about the movie right here.