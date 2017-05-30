Woah! Avika Gor And Manish Raisinghan’s short film I, Me, Myself takes them to Cannes 2017

TV actress Avika Gor and her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Manish Raisinghan attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time in a row,this year. Their short film ‘I,Me,Myself’ got screened at the festival. The social drama, that features Avika in lead role, tells the story of a teenage girl and how she overcomes her fears and insecurities. It’s been written by Avika herself and directed and edited by Manish. Theirs was one of the 20 top films that got selected from the entries received from 33 countries!

The duo was shooting for their upcoming short film in Switzerland before landing at French Riviera and hence were totally dependent on their respective stylists for their red carpet look. Last year the Ballika Vadhu actress stunned one and all with her classy blue gown and this year too she managed to grab attention with her dramatic LBD. Talking about her appearance at Cannes,Avika said in an earlier interview, “Last year I stuck to the red-carpet staple, a ‘ball-room gown’ as it was my debut and I wanted to go easy on experimenting as we were equally excited and nervous. This time I am okay to put on something fancy. I’ll be wearing a Reeti Anerja. My only brief to my designer was that I wanted to look my age and just not wear something because everyone was wearing it. I want to be comfortable also as we have a lot of networking to look forward to. ”

Here’s what she wore –

@avika_n_joy dazzling at the @festivaldecannes 2017 in our dramatic LBD from the latest collection 😍😍 #cannes2017#avikagor#redcarpet#indianactressatcannes#cannesredcarpet2017#missmalini A post shared by Reeti Arneja (@reetiarneja) on May 29, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Both Avika and Manish thanked their supporters and fans on social media..

Manish twinned with Avika in black on the red carpet. He shared in an earlier interview, “Last year I had grown my hair long enough and walked the red carpet with a classic bun and beard. I’ve cut my hair and sporting a clean shaven look. Too bad we men have only a few options to play with.”

We are proud of you AviMan. Keep shining!