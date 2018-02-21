Awe box office collection day 4: Nithya Menen’s film remains rock-steady in USA, earns Rs 4.13 crore

Actor Nani’s debut production venture Awe is perfroming phenomenally well at USA box office. In merely four days, the film collected Rs 4.13 crore there. Looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to remain stable in the weekdays and cross a million mark by the end of its opening week. Coming to the domestic market, the film has crossed Rs 6 crore mark in which the collections are contributed by heavily by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Also Read: Brahmastra diaries: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt go goofy with trainer Ido Portal on the sets of the film; view pic)

Telugu film #Awe is going STRONG in USA…

Thu previews $ 126,852

Fri $ 141,514

Sat $ 181,139

Sun $ 130,771

Mon $ 56,655

Total: $ 636,931 [₹ 4.13 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018

Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Murali Sharma in the lead roles. The film received rave reviews across the globe for its narrative, star performances and direction. Our critic Karthika Raveendran, gave the film four stars and said, ‘Apart from it being a brilliant piece of direction, the idea itself must be celebrated. Watch this piece of art just so that other filmmakers in the future are encouraged to take up new concepts fearlessly. ”