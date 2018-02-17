Aww! Anushka Sharma can’t stop gushing about hubby Virat Kohli after India wins against South Africa – view pic

Apart from the obvious reasons to be happy about India’s latest win against South Affrica in Cricket, we are glad that all the Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli jokes related to cricket will finally stop. People will give it a rest and focus on celebrating our win. You’d think that this superstar is too busy finishing her shoot schedule but Anushka, just like us, managed to work around her schedule to not miss the match. In fact, she also posted a picture of Virat raising his arms and bat to the sky, posted it on her Instagram stories and wrote “What a man!” on it.

Aww! That is so cute. It is also what’s going on in every Indian’s mind who watched the match and is celebrating our win. The actress is shooting for her Aanand L Rai film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is also busy promoting her horror film, Pari, which will literally give you goosebumps. You will be scared of sleeping or even being alone inside your house, especially at night. Even Virat was blown away by the trailer. He even shared it on Twitter praising the actress for her performance. Virushka usually never engage in a lot of PDA but when they do, it’s damn cute. (ALSO READ: Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma for ODI win, says “My wife has been keeping me motivated throughout” – watch video)

Check out their PDA right here.

This was super cute. And we loved the fact that she added the national flag also in the posts like a true sports fan. Anushka and Virat surprised fans when they announced their wedding in December 2017. The two got married in Italy and it was one of the best celeb weddings we’ve seen. Anushka made the perfect bride and Virat was no less of a dashing groom. We’re still not over the fact that these two are actually married. Their reception was also a star-studded affair in Delhi and Mumbai.

But coming back to Anushka celebrating India's win, what are your thoughts on this?