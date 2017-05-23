Aww! Barun Sobti confesses that he will miss Sanaya Irani in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

Barun Sobti will be making a comeback on television after five years with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Though he will not be seen opposite Sanaya Irani in the third instalment of the show, the two became quite popular for their chemistry. In fact, the makers had shut the show once only because Barun decided to quit. Recently, Sanaya had opened up about how excited she is for Barun’s comeback and that he is her favourite co-star. Barun also feels the same about Sanaya. The two are really good friends and their onscreen chemistry definitely sets the temperature soaring.

Barun spoke to DNA about working with Shivani Tomar in the third season instead of Sanaya and said,” Sanaya and I are really good friends. As a co-star and for the kind of talented actor she is, I will definitely miss her on the show since our chemistry was highly appreciated. We continue to be good friends after the show and we do meet often! Now, I am hoping to recreate the magic with Shivani. She is a promising actress.” And we look forward to seeing these two together onscreen. We hope Shivani makes up for Sanaya’s absence from the show. (ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani is DAMN excited about Barun Sobti’s comeback with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3)

Barun also spoke about his role as Advay Raizada. He says,” Though my character is called Advay Raizada he has nothing to do with Arnav Raizada (the character he played in the first one). My character is more of an anti-hero with a tragic past. He is the kind who doesn’t like to hold back. Some of the things may not be favourable, but he goes ahead and does them. There’s a dark side to him.” We’re more excited about the show now than before. Considering how successful the last two instalments of the show were, there are high hopes with this one.

Though Sanaya was the original choice for the show, the actress had already signed another show, Kavya Ki Prarthna on Sony TV, which is why she couldn’t do this show. What are your thoughts on this? Will you also miss Sanaya in the show? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.