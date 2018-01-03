Aww! Virat Kohli can’t part with the wedding ring that wifey Anushka Sharma put on his finger even during practice sessions

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were the cynosure of all attention towards the end of last year, for their surprise wedding and the gala receptions they threw later. After a destination wedding at Tuscany, Italy, the couple had a short honeymoon at Finland, followed by two grand reception parties at Delhi and Mumbai and they soon flew off to South Africa, where they were spotted having shopping extravaganzas and enjoying their new year as well. The photo that grabbed our attention lately is that of Virat posing with a fan, reportedly seen flaunting his wedding ring on his neck.

The picture of Virat captioned, “HUSBAND GOALS ❤ Virat wears his wedding ring on neck with a chain whenever out for a practice session ^_^ The husband Virat Kohli is inevitably Goals. // 🌸” Isn’t that adorable? The couple has always kept their relationship a hush-hush affair. Now, with this sweet adorable gesture, Virat is surely giving husband goals to other men out there. While Kohli is gearing up for his upcoming matches, the couple was also seen exploring the beauty of Cape Town. They even had a small meeting with Akshay Kumar there, who was on his new year holiday with his family there. (Also Read: Virat Kohli just fell more deeply in love with Cape Town thanks to Anushka Sharma)

Anushka and Virat wished their fans a happy new year with a picture from Cape Town on social media. Virat soon shared another picture with Anushka and expressed his love for her. He wrote, “Cape Town is such a beautiful place and even more beautiful with my one and only!” Virat will soon lead team India in 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s against South Africa. Anushka’s Pari is slated for release on February 9, 2018.