Ayesha Takia bursts Bollywood myths – Watch Exclusive video

We recently got to interview the gorgeous Ayesha Takia, who is all set to make her mark in Bollywood once again. The actress, who left us in awe of her with films like Socha Na Tha and Wanted, will now be seen in the upcoming film, Borivali Ka Bruce Lee. It’s not just her upcoming film that we are excited for, the actress recently stunned us with her music video, Zindagi Yeh Zindagi, which focused on a strong issue like child-trafficking. Since she seems game to take up challenges we played a round of Burst The Myth with her. Ayesha’s take on the outdated Bollywood myths will make you question everything you thought you knew about the industry. Confused? Read on…

When we asked the actress that is it true that once an actress gets married, her career is over, she said, “I don’t know how people say that in 2017, I think once you married and once you have kids it’s a more fun time to work. Also people in your life look at you and feel inspired. When my son looks at me he feels like, oh, my mom is doing so many things, so it’s a nice thing to be able to do that. He looks up to that and it encourages him but I think in this day and age that’s not at all true everybody is doing their thing, juggling things, doing a million things and it’s a day and age where everybody has so many opportunities, you can dabble in many different things so I don’t believe in that.” Well we totally agree with the her. What about you? Also Read: Ayesha Takia reacts to Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer – watch EXCLUSIVE video

We later asked the actress to comment on if she thinks that plastic surgery and botox is a taboo and the actress said, “In this day and age I don’t feel it’s a time where we judge people for they want to look, what they want to do to themselves or how they want to feel. I think it’s such a personal choice, it’s like getting your hair colored, I can’t judge you for it. If you have black hair and if you want to have blonde hair I’m not going to be like ohhhh. No! it’s like getting your nails done…it’s just a personal choice.”

Apart from comparing plastic surgery to hair colouring, the Wanted actress even revealed why she never wore a bikini on screen and spoke about her view on nepotism in Bollywood. Watch the video below and tell us what do you think about these Bollywood myths…