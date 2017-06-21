Ayesha Takia reveals why she never wore a bikini on screen

Ayesha Takia is making a comeback in Bollywood and we couldn’t be happier. After a long gap, the actress is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming film, Borivali Ka Bruce Lee. The actress had recently made it to the news for her transformation and her pictures had gone viral. Ayesha was even being compared to Kylie Jenner but she didn’t bother about all the rumours and laughed it off. In an interview in Mumbai Mirror, the actress said, “I was in Goa when the morphed picture was shared online. I have a small face but in that picture, it looked long and funny. I passed it off with a laugh.”We recently met Ayesha Takia and during the interview, the actress revealed a lot of interesting details which you can’t afford to miss. We asked Ayesha to break Bollywood myths that say if you don’t wear a bikini no producer will sign you. Little did we know the actress had her own story to tell. The actress said, “Well I did 20 odd movies and I have never worn a bikini on screen, so for me again the experience is different. I have always been one of those people like, I like to be fashionable and I love glamour but there is a limit. I am not comfortable with certain things and I will always be like that.” Also Read: Ayesha Takia gets compared to Kylie Jenner after her SHOCKING transformation pics go viral!