Ayesha Takia says she laughed off her rumoured lip job

Ayesha Takia made news recently when a picture of hers went viral. The Tarzan actress had what looked like botoxed cheeks and lip fillers, and everyone started speculating that she might have done a cosmetic surgery that went really wrong. Today in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Ayesha said, “I was in Goa when the morphed picture was shared online. I have a small face but in that picture it looked long and funny. I passed it off with a laugh.” She further said that she was in Goa when that snap came out. Ayesha says she dismissed it with a laugh terming it “all nonsense”. The actress who is known for her films like Socha Na Tha and Dor says she is not a believer of cosmetic surgeries and would not opt for one. (Also Read: Ayesha Takia, is that really you? View pics!)

The actress further told the publication, “I’ve never been someone who wanted to look pretty with nothing to say. When people see me face-to face they know immediately that I’ve not gone under the knife and they are the ones who matter.” Ayesha who is mom to three and a half year old Mikhail is a hands-on mommy. However, the lady has few plans up her sleeve. She plans to open a vegan restaurant and start a clothing line of high-end stuff at affordable prices. Ayesha will also be seen in the film, Borivali Ka Bruce Lee directed by Ashutosh Warang. “My son would enjoy seeing me as a screen mom. It’s a really funny script with all the everyday mamadramas,” the lady told the paper. Her last film was Mod, made by Nagesh Kukunoor. The actress will also make an appearance in Lovely Singh’s music video, Zindagi Yeh Zindagi. The songs are composed by Amit Mishra of Bulleya fame. (Also Read: Check out Ayesha Takia’s adorable pics with son Mikhail)

The actress also spoke about how social media has changed everything in Bollywood. Ayesha who has been away from the limelight since a while now says stars have become a lot more open now. She told the paper, “Everything has changed in the years that I’ve not been around. Social media has blown up and actors are shooting, hitting the gym, and sharing what they’re eating all the time. I had never put so much thought into being an actress.When I debuted at 14, people asked me where I saw myself in the next 10 years and I always replied, why would anyone want to remember me? Why does everyone want to make something out of a fun day at work? I didn’t care then, and I don’t care now.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…