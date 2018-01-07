Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra start prep for Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana and Dangal fame actress Sanya Malhotra have already started their workshops and reading sessions for their upcoming movie Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted a picture of the script and wrote, “Let’s do this! Readings and workshops for Badhaai Ho have started. @sanyamalhotra07 @CinemaPuraDesi. This looks like a fun journey. #BadhaaiHo.” Sanya retweeted Ayushmann’s post adding a dancing girl emoji.

Sanya had earlier said on the subject, “I am really happy to be an actor first. Whenever anything interesting comes up, I want to try it out and play parts that excite me creatively.” She further added, “It won’t be anything rigorous, like Dangal. Thankfully, I am not wrestling in this one.” Sanya was last seen in 2016 hit Dangal. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her next silver screen appearance. The news of her film with Ayushmann surely will leavce all his fans happy. (Also Read: Badhaai Ho! Ayushmann Khurrana reunites with Team Bareilly Ki Barfi for yet another family entertainer)

Badhaai Ho, directed by Tevar fame Amit Sharma, will follow the lives of a family that will get affected by a certain news. What happens next builds up the crux of the story. Previously, in an interview with a leading daily, Ayushmann had said about the film, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and working with them on ‘Badhaai Ho’ is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is innovative and entertaining.”