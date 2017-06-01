Ayushmann Khurrana will NOT romance Sonakshi Sinha in Happy Bhag Jayegi 2 – here’s why

As one of the sleeper hits of 2016, Happy Bhag Jayegi made quite an impact. But while the makers are keen on a sequel and a script has been locked, a fresh cast is being sought. Sonakshi Sinha is expected to step into Diana Penty’s shoes in the sequel, which goes on floors later this year. The makers wanted a fresh lead jodi for their film and had approached Ayushmann Khurrana to star opposite Sona. As a source revealed to DNA After Hrs, “Ayushmann was Aanand’s (L Rai) choice, now that he’s worked with him in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. He offered the Happy Bhaag Jayegi sequel to Ayushmann.”

However, as much as the actor was keen on doing the film, he had to say no. His spokesperson confirms that Ayushmann was approached for Happy Bhag Jayegi 2, but adds, “However he is shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial and unfortunately, cannot accommodate dates.” (ALSO READ – Sonakshi Sinha to replace Diana Penty in Happy Bhag Jayegi sequel?)

For those of you who don’t know, Happy Bhag Jayegi was one of the quirky, rom-coms of last year. Starring Abhay Deol and Diana Penty, the movie impressed the audience and raked nearly Rs 30 crore at the box office. The movie was about a feisty Indian woman who finds herself stranded in Pakistan after fleeing an arranged marriage. How the ex-governor’s son helps reunite her with her boyfriend makes up rest of the story. (ALSO READ – Happy Bhag Jayegi movie review: Abhay Deol and Diana Penty’s Indo-Pak romcom is a decent one-time watch!)

Now with Ayushmann Khurrana rejecting the movie courtesy date issues, we wonder who will be paired opposite Sonakshi Sinha for Happy Bhag Jayegi 2? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you more updates about the movie right here…