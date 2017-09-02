Baadshaho box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz starrer off to a flying start; earns Rs 12.03 crore on its opening day

Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra starrer Baadshaho, which hit the silver screen on Friday, September 1, 2017 has garnered a good Rs 12.03 crore at the box office. Talking about the business of the film, senior trade journalist Taran Adarsh wrote, #Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE… Fri ₹ 12.03 cr. India biz… Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun.”

This indeed is a good sign for Bollywood as after Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, a film has opened to double digit figures. This is indeed commendable because the film largely received negative reviews from the critics. Also read: Baadshaho movie review: Even heavy duty actors like Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi can’t save this heist film from becoming a train wreck

BollywoodLife in its review, praised the performances, especially of Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Ajay Devgn but it was the bland second half that played the spoil sport. The review said, “Overall, the film is an opportunity lost, despite Ajay Devgn’s aura, Emraan Hashmi’s charisma and Ileana D’Cruz’s great performance, it’s a botched up job at best.”

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2017

Considering, its second day, is a national holiday due to Eid, the film is expected to see a good growth at the box office and earn big money.

Set against the backdrop of 1975 emergency, the film is about the robbery of a truck full of gold which belongs to the queen. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year, Salman Khan’s No Entry – 5 films Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho reminded us of

