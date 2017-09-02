Baadshaho box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer becomes the eighth highest opening day grosser of 2017

Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho that released yesterday opened on a solid note with collections going over Rs 12 crore. The film made a staggering Rs 12.03 crore on its opening day. And with that opening day collection, the Ajay Devgn starrer has become the 8th highest opener of the year, beating the likes of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend. And right behind, Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

The highest opening day grosser of the year, still remains, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with Rs 41 crore. Followed by Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Being an action flick, the film’s opening day collection are good and is expected to see a growth on Saturday and Sunday. Also read: Baadshaho box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz starrer off to a flying start; earns Rs 12.03 crore on its opening day

Check out the top 10 opening days of 2017…

BollywoodLife in its review, praised the performances, especially of Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Ajay Devgn but it was the bland second half that played the spoilsport. The review said, “Overall, the film is an opportunity lost, despite Ajay Devgn’s aura, Emraan Hashmi’s charisma and Ileana D’Cruz’s great performance, it’s a botched up job at best.”

Set against the backdrop of 1975 emergency, the film is about the robbery of a truck full of gold which belongs to the queen. Also read: Baadshaho movie review: Even heavy duty actors like Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi can’t save this heist film from becoming a train wreck

Earlier while talking to BollywoodLife, trade expert Akshaye Rathi had predicted a Rs 30-35 crore weekend for the film. Talking about the film he had said, “Baadshaho is a pure thoroughbred mass single screen film. I don’t see Baadshaho becoming huge in multiplexes. There is a great possibility that it will contribute majorly to small screens than compared to multiplexes.”

