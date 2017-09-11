Baadshaho box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn’s action thriller sees an upward trend, collects Rs 71.27 crore

Ajay Devgn’s heist thriller Baadshaho is doing pretty well at the box office. The movie might not have been able to become critics’ darling but audiences are loving it to the core. The word of mouth seems to be working for the action blockbuster as the box office collections showed a growth on last Sunday. The movie went straight from Rs 2.60 crore (Saturday’s collection) to Rs 3.03 crore in 24-hours. The total box office collection on which Baadshaho stands proudly is Rs 71.27 Crore.

Baadshaho has been directed by Milan Luthria, making it his fourth collaboration with Ajay, after Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Chori Chori, and Kachche Dhaage. In fact, the idea of Baadshaho was incepted when the duo was making Kachche Dhaage in Jodhpur. Their wait to make the movie seems to have paid off. Baadshaho also stars Sanjay Mishra, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho earns more than the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal in just 9 days!

Here the breakdown of Baadshaho’s collection over the week:

Friday Day 1 – Rs 12.60 Crore

Saturday Day 1- Rs 15.60 Crore

Sunday Day 1- Rs 15.10 Crore

Monday Day 1- Rs 6.82 Crore

Tuesday Day 1- Rs 6.12 Crore

Wednesday Day 1- Rs 4.30 Crore

Thursday Day 1- Rs 3.60 Crore

Friday Day 1- Rs 2.10 Crore

Saturday Day 1- Rs 2.60 Crore

Sunday Day 1 – Rs 3.03 Crore

Talking about the success of Baadshaho, we have to add that Mere Rashke Qamar is still trending on music charts. So, if you find a fan or two, who have just come to watch the film because of the song, don’t be surprised.

Konkana Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah’s Lipstick Under My Burkha raked in the moolah and collected Rs 15.36 crore on the 10th day. Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan was at Rs 47 crore and also the actor’s Half Girlfriend was at Rs 55.31 crore on the 10th day. Baadhshaho has managed to earn more than Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos, which was at Rs 53.38 crore on 10th day.

Let us see how the movie fares this week! Some stiff competition is on its way for Baadshaho as the Friday approaches and brings along movies like Kangana Ranaut’s Simran and Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central.