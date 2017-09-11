Will Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho be able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its lifetime run?

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal’s Baadshaho continued its fantastic march at the domestic box office on day 10. The movie raked in another Rs 3.03 crore on the second Sunday, to take its overall box office tally to Rs 71.27 crore. With the film witnessing an upward trend once again and with it maintaining a decent hold at the ticket windows, we expect Baadshaho to sustain for another week. But will the movie be able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and enter the much coveted club? Well, we rung up our trade expert – Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) and here’s what he had to say…

Talking about the current trend and the potential lifetime collections of Baadshaho, Akshaye revealed to us exclusively, “Going by the way Baadshaho has performed in the second week, it has been good, but I don’t think it has the momentum to collect Rs 100 crore at the box office. I think the best case scenario for Baadhshaho is collecting Rs 80 – 85 crore in its lifetime run.” The film has been an expensive affair and hasn’t yet recovered its money through the box office collections. The satellite, music and digital rights deals will surely make this film profitable, but calling it a blockbuster or a hit would be incorrect, at least at this point of time. (ALSO READ – Baadshaho box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn’s action thriller sees an upward trend, collects Rs 71.27 crore)

Considering the screen space and the buzz surrounding the film, Baadshaho has performed decently. But the reviews from the critics as well as the movie goers were mixed. Our film critic – Gaurang Chauhan also mentioned in his review that Baadshaho was “an opportunity lost.” What did you think about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Baadshaho‘s box office collections right here…