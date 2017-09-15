Baadshaho box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s action film rakes in Rs 76.75 crore in two weeks

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi teamed up again for the heist thriller Baadshaho. The movie opened in theaters two weeks ago and it is still going good. As it enters its third week, the Milan Luthria directorial has managed to rake in Rs 76.75 crore at the box-office. On Thursday, day 13, the movie collected Rs 95 lacs. The weekend collections might just get a boost.

Baadshaho now, though crawling, but moving towards the Rs 100 crore milestone. Time will if the movie be able to make that record. For now the movie has had a few records in its kitty already. For one, Baadshaho has earned more than the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal…

Here is a breakdown of box-office collection of Baadshaho…

Friday Rs 12.60 Crore

Saturday Rs 15.60 Crore

Sunday Rs 15.10 Crore

Monday Rs 6.82 Crore

Tuesday Rs 6.12 Crore

Wednesday Rs 4.30 Crore

Thursday Rs 3.60 Crore

Friday Rs 2.10 Crore

Saturday Rs 2.60 Crore

Sunday Rs 3.03 Crore

Monday Rs 1.45 Crore

Tuesday Rs 1.15 Crore

Wednesday Rs 1.15 Crore

Thursday Rs 95 lacs

Total Rs 76.57 crore

Baadshaho has been directed by Milan Luthria, making it his fourth collaboration with Ajay, after Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Chori Chori, and Kachche Dhaage. In fact, the idea of Baadshaho was incepted when the duo was making Kachche Dhaage in Jodhpur. Their wait to make the movie seems to have paid off. Baadshaho also stars Sanjay Mishra, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. ASLO READ: Will Baadshaho and Golmaal Again help Ajay Devgan TRUMP Shah Rukh Khan at the box office in 2017?

Anyway, what did you think about the movie?