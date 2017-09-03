Baadshaho box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz starrer sees a solid growth; earns Rs 27.63 crore

Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra’s Baadshaho ha struck gold at the box office. The film is going strong at the box office and has brought housefull boards back to most theatres. The film which opened to 8th highest opening of 2017, saw 30 percent growth on its second day. Talking about its second day business, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat… Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. India biz.”

The rocking business of Baadshaho can also be credited to the fact that second day was National holiday for Eid. So audience went in hordes to watch the film. Also the fact that it’s a masala action entertainer, it caters mainly to the single screen audience. But here, multiplex audience too have lapped up the film.

Ajay Devgn, the lead star of the film was ecstatic about the business of the film, he thanked his fans, as he tweeted, “Thank you for all the love and support for #Baadshaho. We have nothing but appreciation for you guys!” Also read: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz spill secrets about their Baadshaho costars – watch Exclusive video

Check out the tweet by Taran Adarsh:

#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat… Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017

Check out the tweet by Ajay Devgn:

Thank you for all the love and support for #Baadshaho. We have nothing but appreciation for you guys! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 3, 2017

It is commendable because the film is doing business despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from the audience. BollywoodLife in its review, praised the performances, especially of Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Ajay Devgn but it was the bland second half that played the spoilsport. The review said, “Overall, the film is an opportunity lost, despite Ajay Devgn’s aura, Emraan Hashmi’s charisma and Ileana D’Cruz’s great performance, it’s a botched up job at best.” Also read: Baadshaho movie review: Even heavy duty actors like Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi can’t save this heist film from becoming a train wreck

