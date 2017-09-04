Baadshaho box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s heist drama mints Rs 43.30 cr over the weekend

The combination of Ajay Devgn- Emraan Hashmi – Milan Luthria had created magic with Once Upon A Time In Mumbai (2010). They have done it yet well with Baadshaho. And we should add Rajat Arora in the combo too! The film is shining brightly at the box office and has made Rs 43.30 cr over its first weekend. Just like the sun that has stepped out, Baadshaho has lifted the gloomy clouds that were looming over Bollywood trade. The film got off to a good start making Rs 12.60 crore on Friday and Rs 15.60 crore on Saturday. It’s business was steady on Sunday where it raked Rs 15.10 crore. This is way better than any of the films in recent times. (Also Read: Baadshaho box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz starrer sees a solid growth; earns Rs 27.63 crore)

#Baadshaho fared well in its opening weekend… Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 43.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2017

Filmmaker Milan Luthria’s last project was Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2013), which was an unworthy successor of the 2010 hit. With Baadshaho, he has proved once again that he is someone who knows the pulse of the masses. Critics and audiences are also gaga over Emraan Hashmi’s kickass performance as Dalia in the film. We are truly happy for Emraan who is having a hit after almost three to four years. The actor has always delivered the goods and this film should give his career a much needed fillip. The success of Baadshaho means that Ileana D’Cruz has three hits in a row. Wow! (Also Read: Baadshaho box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer becomes the eighth highest opening day grosser of 2017)

Set during the Emergency period, Baadshaho is a heist drama. The film has Vidyut Jamwval in a suave avatar and the talented Sanjay Mishra too. Baadshaho might not be a critical hit but has struck the right chord. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…