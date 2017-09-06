Baadshaho box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s film remains ROCK STEADY, rakes in Rs 56.24 crore

Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta’s Baadshaho has continued its impressive run at the domestic box office. The action-flick remained rock steady on day 5 (first Tuesday), as it raked in Rs 6.12 crore. This has now taken the overall box office tally of the movie to Rs 56.24 crore. Talking about the detailed break down of collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#Baadshaho is STEADY in mass circuits… Fri Rs 12.60 crore, Sat Rs 15.60 crore, Sun Rs 15.10 crore, Mon Rs 6.82 crore, Tue Rs 6.12 crore. Total: Rs 56.24 crore. India biz.”

With a decent buzz, top stars attached to the movie and considerable screen space, we always expected Baadshaho to reign supreme at the box office. And that’s what it has done! After a fantastic first weekend, the movie has managed to maintain a steady hold at the ticket windows. In fact, even after receiving mixed reviews from the critics as well as the movie goers, Baadshaho has performed very well. Our film critic, Gaurang Chauhan, had mentioned in his review, “Overall, the film is an opportunity lost, despite Ajay Devgn’s aura, Emraan Hashmi’s charisma and Ileana D’Cruz’s great performance, it’s a botched up job at best.” (ALSO READ – Baadshaho beats the lifetime collections of Emraan Hashmi’s nine films in just three days!)

Looking at Baadshaho‘s fantastic hold at the box office, we expect the film to continue its magical run at the domestic box office. In fact, with no big releases this weekend (Daddy and Posters Boys), Baadshaho can easily rake in Rs 100 crore in its lifetime run. Anyway, what did you think about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below. Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest details about Baadshaho‘s box office collections right here…