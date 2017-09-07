Baadshaho box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s actioner witnesses a downward trend, rakes in Rs 60.54 crore

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal’s Baadshaho has set the box office on fire ever since it released on September 1. The film has been raking in the moolah steadily on a day-to-day basis. However, it saw a downward trend on day 6 (first Wednesday). The movie managed to earn Rs 4.30 crore on day six, which is decent considering that it was a working weekday. The overall box office tally of Baadshaho now stands at Rs 60.54 crore at the domestic box office. As trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed about the detailed breakdown of collections on Twitter, “#Baadshaho Fri Rs 12.60 crore, Sat Rs 15.60 crore, Sun Rs 15.10 crore, Mon Rs 6.82 crore, Tue Rs 6.12 crore, Wed Rs 4.30 crore. Total: Rs 60.54 crore. India biz.”

Even though it has seen a slight dip, the makers of Baadshaho have nothing to worry. Being a working weekday, we always expected a slight dip. However, the word-of-mouth for the film has stayed strong. With a good screen space and no big films (Daddy and Poster Boys) releasing this week, we are sure Baadshaho will perform well at the domestic box office. In its lifetime run, we guess it can cross the Rs 100 crore mark. (ALSO READ – Baadshaho beats the lifetime collections of Emraan Hashmi’s nine films in just three days!)

In fact, Baadshaho has performed well despite getting mixed reviews from both the critics as well as the movie going audience. Some have loved the film, while others felt it could have been better. Our film critic, Gaurang Chauhan, also mentioned in his review that, “the film is an opportunity lost, despite Ajay Devgn’s aura, Emraan Hashmi’s charisma and Ileana D’Cruz’s great performance, it’s a botched up job at best.” (ALSO READ – Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz spill secrets about their Baadshaho costars – watch Exclusive video)

Anyway, what did you think about Baadshaho? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Baadshaho‘s box office collections right here…