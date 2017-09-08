Baadshaho box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s heist drama collects Rs 64.14 crore

Its been over a week since Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho hit the movie screens. Within seven days of its release, the film has managed to garner Rs 64.14 crore at the box office. The film started off on a great note but in the last two days, a downward trend in the collections has been observed. Trade analyst Taran Aadarsh took to Twitter to share the figures. “#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.60 cr. Total: 64.14 cr. India biz.” With films like It, Daddy and Poster Boyz releasing today, its going to be a tough task for Baadshaho to stay strong at the box office.

#Baadshaho had a HEALTHY Week 1… Fared well at single screens and mass pockets… Eid festivities gave a boost to its biz… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

With multiple films releasing today and screens/shows/footfalls getting divided, #Baadshaho will have to stay strong in Week 2… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017



The film has garnered a mixed response from movie critics and audience. Despite of the mixed reviews, people are still heading to their nearest movie screens to watch the Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal. Our film critic, Gaurang Chauhan, also mentioned in his review that, “the film is an opportunity lost, despite Ajay Devgn’s aura, Emraan Hashmi’s charisma and Ileana D’Cruz’s great performance, it’s a botched up job at best.” (ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz spill secrets about their Baadshaho costars – watch Exclusive video)

