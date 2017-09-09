Baadshaho box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi’s film continues to rake in money, earns Rs 66.24 crore

Baadshaho that released on September 1, is still doing great at the box office. After wrapping up the first week with Rs 64.14 crore, it has added another Rs 2.10 crore on second Friday to take to the total to a good Rs 66.24 crore. These are really good numbers for a film which is made on a budget of approximately Rs 65 crore. In that sense, Baadshaho has entered the safe zone and whatever it earns now will turn into profits soon.

Since its release, Baadshaho has shown good trending. Getting a double digit first day numbers says a lot about what the audience wanted last Friday. The film is a complete masala entertainer with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It played out the people who frequent single screens and thus became a favourite. After a long time, a true-blue single screen film had released and thus everyone lapped it up. It has action, romance, thrill, heist, songs, everything that people love. It’s as if the 90s has returned in a big way! That’s the novelty here…which worked brilliantly for the film.

Check out the day wise collection of Baadshaho right here…

Friday Rs 12.60 Crore

Saturday Rs 15.60 Crore

Sunday Rs 15.10 Crore

Monday Rs 6.82 Crore

Tuesday Rs 6.12 Crore

Wednesday Rs 4.30 Crore

Thursday Rs 3.60 Crore

Friday Rs 2.10 Crore

Total Rs 66.24 crore

Baadshaho is expected to continue earning more but if Poster Boys picks up, the single screen audience might get divided because both the film cater to the same section of the audience. But the film has already earned decent sum for itself which will keep the momentum going for the film in the coming days as well. It will be interesting to see how much the film manages to earn at the end.