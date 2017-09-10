Baadshaho box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi film is unstoppable, earns Rs 68.24 crore

Baadshaho will soon enter the list of films which slowly and steadily became a hit.In nine days, the film has managed to earn Rs 68.24 crore which means it has already started making profits for the film. As per reports, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi‘s film has been made at a budget of Rs 65 crore. Keeping that in mind, these numbers are really good for the film and that too in the second week. Despite new releases, the audience is preferring it and that says a lot about their choices. There was a murmur that since both Baadshaho and Poster Boys cater to the same section of the audience, the Ajay Devgn starrer might feel the pinch but looking at its numbers now, we can say audience knows better. In fact, the second Saturday has been better than Friday which has only added to the bounty.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film right here…

Friday Rs 12.60 Crore

Saturday Rs 15.60 Crore

Sunday Rs 15.10 Crore

Monday Rs 6.82 Crore

Tuesday Rs 6.12 Crore

Wednesday Rs 4.30 Crore

Thursday Rs 3.60 Crore

Friday Rs 2.10 Crore

Saturday Rs 2.60 Crore

Total Rs 68.24 crore

With Daddy and Poster Boyz going very slow at the box office, Baadshaho will surely earn some more moolah. Since its release, Baadshaho has shown good trending. Getting a double digit first day numbers says a lot about what the audience wanted last Friday. The film is a complete masala entertainer with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It played out the people who frequent single screens and thus became a favourite. After a long time, a true-blue single screen film had released and thus everyone lapped it up. It has action, romance, thrill, heist, songs, everything that people love. It’s as if the 90s has returned in a big way! That’s the novelty here…which worked brilliantly for the film.