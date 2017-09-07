Baadshaho earns the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn, Milan Luthria and Emraan Hashmi’s last hit together Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai in just 6 days!

After a long time, a film which caters solely to single screen audience released and was obviously showered with rich dividends. Baadshaho had everything the audience of a single screen theatre likes to watch. Full-on masala mixed with some power-packed performances. In fact, if you see the film, it will remind you of the ’90s when such films were made by the dozens. That decade was known for such action extravaganza. Thus the novelty factor of the content in 2017, got people back to the theatres. That helped the film get rewarded massively. In six days, the film has earned Rs 60.54 crore and by doing so, it has earned the lifetime collection figures of Milan Luthria, Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn‘s last hit Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The latter had earned Rs 55.47 crore back in 2010.

OUATIM’s success was hailed because the film had some of the best actors of the industry in the cast. Ajay, as Sultan Mirza, is still remembered while Emraan Hashmi’s impression of young and shrewdly ambitious Dawood Ibrahim was on point. Then there were some really good songs and deft direction. Hence, despite opening slow, the film managed to pick up owing to good word-of-mouth. That helped it post a great total at the box office. Baadshaho, on the other hand, secured its target even before the film released and thus, managed to mint money. Check out its latest figures right now…

#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 60.54 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2017

For a film to prosper, a good first week run is crucial. Baadshaho showed good trending during the weekdays and thus will soon start making profits for the producers too. It definitely is a big sigh of relief for Emraan who has been looking to turn things around after a spate of flops. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Bollywoodlife, he had said, “The financial aspect is very important for the trade. It is crucial to earn money at the end of the day. Everyone worked hard on the film and it has paid off. I am very happy and relieved with the success of Baadshaho.”