Baadshaho new poster: Esha Gupta gives off some killer vibes as a badass hippie

With her stunning looks and oomph, Esha Gupta always manages to make an impression. After playing a snooty socialite in Rustom, the actress is back in a period film. Yes, she is a part of Baadshaho and her first look in the poster is totally badass. Wearing a pair of bell bottoms with a printed shirt, she looks like a part of the flower power aka hippie generation of the era. In fact, Esha looks so different that people might just start speculating. But her expression is a killer one. We know that Baadshaho is a totally different kind of film and given the fact how Milan Luthria has written his female characters in recent past, we can expect something special. (Also Read: Baadshaho poster: Emraan Hashmi goes for a desi transformation! Tell us if you like it)

It is heist film set in the emergency, when a group of six badasses loot a truck full of gold. Milan Luthria is quite a specialist when it comes to retro stuff and we can expect some good things. The looks of Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jamwwal and Ajay Devgn have had us intrigued. We also saw Ileana D’Cruz’s look last night. Esha has sandy blonde hair in the film, which is expected as they go through the desert. (Also Read: Baadshaho new poster: Ileana D’Cruz joins Ajay Devgn’s badass gang; yet looks WORRIED)

Baadshaho brings back the hit jodi of Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. They were fantastic and we were dying to see them paired together once again. Milan is back after the dud Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara. It will release on September 1, 2017. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….